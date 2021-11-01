19-year-old woman killed after leaving Halloween party: Police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old woman, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

On Saturday night, authorities took a missing person’s report of Leilani Beauchamp from Carmel who was last seen that morning at a Halloween party in Sacramento.

Police say she left the party with two men who are active duty Air Force members living in Fairfield.

Authorities determined that a homicide happened at their house on Cascade Lane.

On Sunday, officials found Beauchamp’s remains in Monterey County.

21-year-old Jessica Quintanilla from Pittsburg, 20-year-old Juan Parra-Peralta from Fairfield, and 27-year-old Marco Quintanilla from Pittsburg were arrested in connection to the murder.

Marco Quintanilla is on parole after being convicted of attempted murder.

“We are deeply saddened by the events that have transpired. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Leilani’s loved ones. Please respect their privacy as they deal with this tragic loss,” police wrote.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.

No other details have been released at this time. An active investigation is ongoing.