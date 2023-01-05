FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the driver, a 19-year-old woman who was a resident of Fairfield. Unfortunately, she did not survive the crash.

Investigators at the scene and statements from witnesses indicated that Vanden Road was partially flooded at the time of the crash, due to heavy rainfall. The victim was traveling eastbound when she hit a patch of standing water and hydroplaned into a utility pole, according to police.

The fatal crash is one of two deaths being connected to Wednesday night’s storm. In Sonoma County, a baby was killed when a redwood tree fell onto a home in Occidental.