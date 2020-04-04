1st confirmed COVID-19 case reported at Santa Rita Jail

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate at the Santa Rita Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Saturday.

The inmate is currently at the jail Out Patient Housing, a medical unit, and is recovering in stable condition. The patient is being monitored by medical staff.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office released nearly 600 inmates in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

This is the first confirmed case at the jail.

Santa Rita Jail officials immediately notified the Alameda County Department of Public Health, Sheriff’s Office personnel, their medical provider Wellpath and other employees. An investigation is underway to determine and identify any staff or inmates who may have had close contact with the patient.

Prior to the diagnosis, the inmate was in a two-person cell within a pod and had limited contact with others, officials say.

The impacted pods have been quarantined and are being professionally cleaned and sanitized.

No additional information is available at this time.

Latest News Headlines: