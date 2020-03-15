1st coronavirus related death reported in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The first coronavirus related death has been reported in San Mateo County on Sunday, according to health officials.
The San Mateo County Health Department is working with the California Department of Public Health and the CDC.
CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE BAY AREA
32 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in San Mateo County as of Sunday morning.
No other details have been released at this time.
Check back for more information as KRON4 learns more.
