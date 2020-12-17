1st COVID-19 vaccines in Marin Co. given to Kaiser workers

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Marin County on Wednesday.

They are going to three hospitals and more than a dozen skilled nursing facilities.

The county was allocated nearly 2,000 doses and this was the first of what will be weekly deliveries.

It may look like any other shot but it is far from it.

Out in the parking lot, socially distanced and wearing masks, two workers from Kaiser Permanente San Rafael got their first of two vaccines for SARS-COVID-19.

“It is best to get the shot. You gotta start somewhere, it is a learning process for us all,” Chuck Hill said.

69-year-old Chuck Hill works in housekeeping.

He is a front line worker and exposed to the potentially deadly virus each day he comes to work caring for those ill.

“I didn’t feel anything,” Hill said.

“It means a lot, I have been a nurse for 26 years, it is the toughest year ever for us all nerve-racking,” Doug Clark said.

Doug Clark says he did some research and felt good about being one of the first to get vaccinated.

He also shared what it has been like these past ten months, front and center with this pandemic that has killed so many.

“Watching COVID first hand is scary. I have seen young, old and elderly one of the worse parts is the suffering all alone, that is really tough,” Clark said.

Both men say they felt honored to get the vaccine.

The hospital plans to continue vaccinating its employees in the days and weeks to come.

Again, everyone stressing, that it is unproven whether the vaccine can stop the spread of the virus, which is still being looked into.