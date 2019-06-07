Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

1st Red Flag Warning of season issued for North Bay Mountains

Bay Area

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Don’t forget your sunscreen, shades, and stay hydrated! 

While Friday is looking rather pleasant with highs in the 70’s along the coast and  80’s inland, a “major heat event” is expected this weekend leading into Monday. 

How hot is going to get? 

According to the National Weather Service, this weekend the Bay Area will see the hottest temperatures so far this season, with Sunday highs well above normal. 

Warmer air returns with temperatures for most urban locations rising 10 to 15 degrees above normal Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures in the inland areas are expected to soar over 100 degrees. 

The first Red Flag Warning of the season has been issued for the higher elevations of Sonoma County. 

According to the National Weather Service, the Red Flag Warning will be in effect Friday night through Sunday afternoon for the North Bay Hills. 

Wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph over the highest peaks are expected, along with little or no humidity recovery, in turn creating critical fire weather conditions. 

Winds will ease Sunday but temperatures will continue to soar. 

Highest threat area is located along the hills of eastern Napa County and around Mt. Saint Helena. 

Officials are reminding you to be very cautious as any grass fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. 

Outdoor burning is not recommended. 

Don’t forget you can track the latest weather conditions in the KRON4 Weather Center. 

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories