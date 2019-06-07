1st Red Flag Warning of season issued for North Bay Mountains

Don’t forget your sunscreen, shades, and stay hydrated!

While Friday is looking rather pleasant with highs in the 70’s along the coast and 80’s inland, a “major heat event” is expected this weekend leading into Monday.

How hot is going to get?

According to the National Weather Service, this weekend the Bay Area will see the hottest temperatures so far this season, with Sunday highs well above normal.

Warmer air returns with temperatures for most urban locations rising 10 to 15 degrees above normal Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures in the inland areas are expected to soar over 100 degrees.

Enjoy Friday’s weather because it’s going to really heat up this weekend. By Sunday temperatures will be well above normal with interior temperatures soaring over 💯🌡️This weekend will be the hottest temps so far this season. #cawx pic.twitter.com/XfRYSL1Atn— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 7, 2019

The first Red Flag Warning of the season has been issued for the higher elevations of Sonoma County.

According to the National Weather Service, the Red Flag Warning will be in effect Friday night through Sunday afternoon for the North Bay Hills.

Wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph over the highest peaks are expected, along with little or no humidity recovery, in turn creating critical fire weather conditions.

Winds will ease Sunday but temperatures will continue to soar.

Highest threat area is located along the hills of eastern Napa County and around Mt. Saint Helena.

Officials are reminding you to be very cautious as any grass fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

