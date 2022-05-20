AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — Two 18-year-old Napa residents were arrested after a shooting Thursday night in American Canyon, police announced in a press release. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Rio Del Mar and Carolyn Drive where witnesses then saw the suspect car drive away at a high rate of speed.

Police eventually stopped a Nissan on the 300 block of Rio Del Mar where Alejandro Marquez and Tito Rivera were detained. After a search, officers found a loaded Glock style semi-automatic handgun on Rivera’s person, and the same kind of handgun was also found on the driver-side floorboard.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Both 18-year-olds had outstanding Napa County felony warrants with no bail issued and are both on active probation within the county, police said. Marquez and Rivera have also documented gang members with local law enforcement.

Marquez and Rivera were arrested on their outstanding warrants, violation of probation, felony firearm-related charges, and criminal street gang enhancements. They are in currently custody with no bail.

Authorities are still investigating the motive of the shooting.