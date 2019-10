CUPERTINO (KRON) – A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled near Cupertino on Saturday morning, according to the USGS.

Around 10:06 a.m. the small quake shook about a mile away from Cupertino.

The quake measured about three miles in depth.

No other details have been released at this time.

