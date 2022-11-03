SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported 9 miles northeast of San Jose, just a day after another 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the city.

The earthquake struck at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Last week’s 5.1-magnitude quake in roughly the same area was the largest the region had seen since 2014, as KRON4 reported at the time.

That quake hit the Calaveras Fault, which was responsible for the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Morgan Hill in 1984. The 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and the 1906 San Francisco earthquake were on the San Andreas Fault.