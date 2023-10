(KRON) — A 2.9 earthquake was reported near San Jose on Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter was reported in eastern Santa Clara County near Joseph D. Grant County Park.

(Map courtesy of USGS)

The earthquake occurred around 8:21 p.m.

The South Bay earthquake happened about two hours after a 3.7 earthquake was reported near SFO. The depth of the most recent quake near San Jose was reported to be 7.8 kilometers.

This story will be updated.