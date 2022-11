(KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was reported just south of Half Moon Bay on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake happened at 9:22 p.m., the USGS said. It had a depth of 10.7 kilometers.

Based on the location provided by the USGS, the earthquake happened just east of Highway 1 and north of Miramontes Point Road.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.