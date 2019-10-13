2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck about 12 miles northeast of Morgan Hill on Sunday, according to USGS.

The earthquake was reported as 5 miles in depth.

No further details are available at this time.

