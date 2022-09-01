SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and two juveniles were arrested early Thursday morning after a gun was found in a truck they were riding in, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Decker Street around 12:25 a.m. for a report of three people “tagging” a barn at De Turk Round Barn Park, police said. “Tagging” is the use of graffiti to mark territory.

The subjects were wearing bandanas on their face and black gloves. Officers stopped the truck after seeing it leave the scene with no headlights on.

Police searched the truck and found two loaded guns underneath a seat, SRPD said. One of the guns was a “ghost gun” loaded with a 30-round magazine. The other was a handgun with its serial number partially filed off.

All four occupants of the truck were arrested. Two adults in the vehicle were identified as 19-year-old Sergio Guerrero of Santa Rosa and 20-year-old Roman Vega of Santa Rosa. SRPD said Vega was on probation out of Sonoma County for vandalism.

Two juveniles in the truck were 14 and 16 years old. Police did not release their names due to their ages.

All four occupants were arrested for felony possession of a non-serialized firearm, felony possession of a loaded firearm, and tampering with the identification marks on a firearm. Guerrero and Vega also received one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.