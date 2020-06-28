2-alarm brush fire reported in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A second-alarm fire was reported Saturday night in Fairfield, according to fire officials.
Fairfield firefighters are working on a fire at I-680 and Gold Hill Road, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.
Fire officials are advising the public to avoid the area.
