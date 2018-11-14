Bay Area

2-alarm building fire prompts shelter-in-place in Sonoma

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 04:51 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 05:31 PM PST

SONOMA (KRON) - A 2-alarm building fire had prompted a shelter-in-place in Sonoma on Tuesday afternoon.

But at around 5:15 p.m., the shelter-in-place has been canceled.

The fire was happening at 19480 Eighth Street East.

People within a 1/4-mile radius are being asked to shelter-in-place due to the smoke.

There is no threat to other structures at this time and no evacuations.

