2-alarm fire at Oakland Chinatown store

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A two-story grocery store in Oakland Chinatown is on fire Wednesday morning.

The Oakland Fire Department tweeted at 8:40 a.m. that it was a 2-Alarm commercial fire at 710 Webster. It soon became a 3-alarm fire.

Oakland Fire said they were working on a trench cut in on the roof for vertical ventilation. No information was released regarding people or any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

