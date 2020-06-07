Live Now
2-alarm fire burning 75 acres in Concord, moving east

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2-alarm fire is burning in Concord, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department.

The 75-acre fire is near Olivera and State Route 4.

Officials say the fire is moving east.

