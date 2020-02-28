Live Now
Fire burning on San Bruno Mountain

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – A two-alarm, half-acre fire is burning in San Bruno State and County Park, near the picnic area.

According to an alert sent by San Mateo County’s alert system, the fire “has a slow rate of spread.”

There are no evacuations at this time.

People are advised to avoid the area.

Smoke is visible from San Francisco.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

