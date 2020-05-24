Live Now
2-alarm fire in Antioch spreads to 2 homes

Bay Area

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews have put out a fire that burned in Antioch on Saturday, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department.

The two-alarm fire spread to two homes, officials say.

Three people were able to exit the structures and are now being treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials have not released any additional information at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

