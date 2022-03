ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa Fire Protection District units responded to a two alarm fire at a commercial building, officials say.

The incident happened near the 1100 block of Buchanan Road in Antioch.

Units are currently working to put out the fire, Contra Costa Fire PIO tweeted.

The building structure has not been identified at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing story.

Check back for updates.