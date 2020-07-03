2-alarm fire reported in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN/KRON) — Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a two-alarm blaze in the Mission District in San Francisco.

The fire department responded about 2:20 p.m. to a blaze at 2966 Mission St., which is the address of the Old Jerusalem Restaurant.

The fire in the original single-story commercial building has been distinguished, but there was a second building to catch fire that still has smoke in the walls of the attic.

Overhaul operations from 2966 Mission Fire: pic.twitter.com/pw6dQ4DpRK — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 3, 2020

Firefighters are working to locate the source of the smoke in the second building to completely extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported in the blaze.

Check back for updates.

Bay City News contributed to the this report.