ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm brush fire Wednesday afternoon in Antioch, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said in tweet. The fire is in the area of San Elijo Court. Officials added a second fire is burning near Mallard Slough Road in Bay Point.

Fire officials said the homes in the area are “being threatened by the fire,” and conditions are “very dangerous.” The public is advised to avoid the area as crews work on putting out the fire.

Forward progress was stopped at 2:22 p.m., fire officials tweeted. That means crews are still working to contain the fire, but it is not getting any bigger.

San Elijo Court is near Hillcrest Avenue, which is the street that leads to Highway 4 in Antioch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.