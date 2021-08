VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Vacaville firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm grass fire Monday afternoon near Interstate 80 and Weber Road.

The right lane on I-80 is blocked due to the fire.

#TRAFFICALERT: The right lane is blocked due to heavy smoke from a brush fire near I-80 and Weber Road in Vacaville. For live road conditions ▶️ https://t.co/cipKtcthIE https://t.co/Q8vwuxEZ1i — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) August 23, 2021

This story is breaking, and we will continue to update this story.