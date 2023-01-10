The City and County of San Francisco logo, located in San Francisco County, California. (Photo courtesy City and County of San Francisco)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against two alleged drug dealers who officials said were found with fentanyl and meth for sale.

“Drug dealers are wreaking havoc on our communities and are major contributors to the trauma, public safety risks, and overdose deaths on our streets,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a news release. “Those who live and work in these neighborhoods deserve better.”

Luis Ramos-Aguilar, 25, and Olsen Artiaga-Colindrez, 26, were arrested on two separate narcotics operations. Both have had other drug-related arrests since 2021, according to DA officials.

Ramos-Aguilar was arrest on Dec. 29, 2022, after officers said they saw him involved in a hand-to-hand drug sale on Turk Street west of Van Ness Avenue. Ramos-Aguilar was allegedly in possession of 49 grams of fentanyl and 6.7 grams of methamphetamine, according to DA officials. He was charged with possession of fentanyl for sale purposes, possession of methamphetamine for sale purposes and other charges. His bail is set at $50,000. He faces more than 12 years in prison.

Artiaga-Colindrez was arrested Dec. 31 on Seventh Street and Market Street. He is alleged to have been in possession of 268 grams of methamphetamine and 65 grams of fentanyl, according to officials. His bail is set at $25,000. He faces more than eight years in prison.

Both suspects are due in court Jan. 17.

Both investigations remain active. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.