2 alleged fentanyl drug dealers arrested in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Two people were arrested on Thursday in connection to a narcotic investigation in Santa Rosa.

Police arrested 35-year-old Scott Reed and 34-year-old Carissa Sypriano, who were found with suspected Fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, MDMA, and over $10,000 in cash.

Search warrants were served at both of the suspects’ homes.

The following items were located and seized as evidence:

Over one-quarter pound of suspected powered Fentanyl (5 ounces)

Over one-quarter pound of suspected heroin (5 ounces) mixed/cut with suspected Fentanyl

Two ounces of Methamphetamine

MDMA pills (Ecstasy)

Prescription medications

Over $10,000 in cash

Image: Santa Rosa Police Department

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

