2 alleged fentanyl drug dealers arrested in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Two people were arrested on Thursday in connection to a narcotic investigation in Santa Rosa.
Police arrested 35-year-old Scott Reed and 34-year-old Carissa Sypriano, who were found with suspected Fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, MDMA, and over $10,000 in cash.
Search warrants were served at both of the suspects’ homes.
The following items were located and seized as evidence:
- Over one-quarter pound of suspected powered Fentanyl (5 ounces)
- Over one-quarter pound of suspected heroin (5 ounces) mixed/cut with suspected Fentanyl
- Two ounces of Methamphetamine
- MDMA pills (Ecstasy)
- Prescription medications
- Over $10,000 in cash
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
