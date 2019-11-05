2 alleged mail thieves linked to over 200 suspected victims across California

PETALUMA (KRON) – Two Los Angeles men who allegedly targeted homes across 14 California counties including Sonoma County were arrested in Petaluma.

According to Petaluma police, 30-year-old Juan Nunez-Alvarado and 32-year-old Anderson Hernandez are being held in Sonoma County jail on several charges.

Nunez-Alvarado was arrested on charges including suspicion of burglary, forgery, passing fictitious checks, and intent to defraud 10 or more persons.

Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of possessing fictitious checks and intent to defraud 10 or more persons.

Officers contacted Nunez-Alvarado on Nov. 4 as he exited a Petaluma bank and walked to his car, where Hernandez was sitting.

Officials said bank workers found that information on the check had been altered and the account holder did not know either person.

When Nunez-Alvarado was detained, officials said he was in possession of more personal checks that were not in his name.

Officers also seized a large trash bag containing what appeared to be opened mail.

“An extensive amount of mail and checks, not in either subject’s name, were located,” authorities said.

Of the 200 suspected victims across California, authorities said 57 of the suspected victims live in Sonoma County and officers are working to contact each person.

Authorities will also be working with the U.S. Postal Inspector to notify all other suspected victims in other parts of the state.

Police believe the suspects retrieved mail left in mailboxes over the prior weekend, when mail is not removed until weekdays.

Police strongly advise everyone to place any outgoing bills directly in the post office instead of mailboxes, and to not leave mail in boxes on the weekends.

Latest News Headlines: