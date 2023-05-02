(KRON) — Two armed suspects who led police on a vehicle pursuit in Santa Rosa have been arrested and face multiple charges, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Both suspects are known “Norteno Gang Participants,” police said.

The incident occurred on Monday, shortly before 5 p.m. Officers with the Santa Rosa PD Special Enforcement Team attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Mountain View Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue. The vehicle refused to stop and fled south on Santa Rosa Avenue, police said.

Several Santa Rosa PD vehicles pursued the suspect car south toward Rohnert Park, reaching speeds in excess of 60 mph. The suspects led police into Rohnert Park and turned east on Golf Course Drive and then south on Snyder Avenue.

The suspect vehicle eventually led officers into the area around an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Kerry Road. After rounding a corner, the vehicle suddenly stopped and the two suspects got out on foot and ran into the apartment complex.

It was at this point that the suspects were tackled by officers, following a short foot pursuit. After a short struggle, the suspects were taken into custody. Police identified them as Jason Poe, 30, of Rohnert Park, and a 17-year-old male juvenile. A .45 caliber handgun was located in each of the suspect’s waistbands. The juvenile’s gun was equipped with an extended magazine, police said.

Poe, who was on CDCR parole, was arrested on charges that included:

Felon in possession of firearm

Evade with wanton disregard

Felon possession of ammunition

Carry loaded firearm not registered to owner

Resisting arrest

Carry concealed firearm

Parole hold

Violation pretrial release

Participation in criminal street gang

A gang enhancement was added to the charges.

The juvenile was charged with:

Carry loaded firearm

Participant in street gang

Resisting arrest

A gang enhancement was also added.

Pose was booked into Sonoma County Jail. The juvenile was booked into Los Guilicos Juvenile Justice Center.

A female, who police identified was Elena Poe, 33, of Rohnert Park, allegedly attempted to interfere and was arrested for obstructing/delaying officers. She was also booked into Sonoma County Jail.