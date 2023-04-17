(KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is investigating two armed robberies on Monday that are believed to be connected. PAPD said both robberies occurred in the south end of Palo Alto within 25 minutes of each other.

The first robbery happened on the 1100 block of Trinity Lane at about 6:35 p.m. It happened after a “neighbor may have interrupted an auto burglary,” PAPD said. Nobody was injured, and the suspects fled in a white SUV that may have been a Kia. Police said one suspect pointed a handgun as they were fleeing.

The second robbery happened on the 800 block of Marshall Drive at about 7 p.m. Two suspects robbed a woman at gunpoint and took her phone, police said. No victims were injured in either incident.

PAPD believes the same suspects committed both crimes. Both are Black men in their 20s, and at least one had a handgun. A third suspect, also a Black male, drove the getaway vehicle.

