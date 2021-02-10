2 armed teens arrested for attempted carjacking in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Two armed teenagers have been arrested in Berkeley for attempted carjacking, according to the police department.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday night, authorities say a man in his 50’s parked his car on the 1900 block of Grant Street.

Police say two teenagers approached the man as he was walking away and demanded his car keys. The victim says one of the suspects had a rifle pointing at him.

As the man thought the gun was a toy, he walked away and over to a residence nearby.

Police searched the area for the suspects who fled in different directions — One went toward the BART station and the other road a scooter toward Hearst Street.

Officers were able to detain two teenage males, a 15 and 17-year-old, from Richmond.

The 15-year-old was found with a loaded AR-15 style rifle under his clothes and the 17-year-old, who had fled on the scooter down a path, had discarded a loaded polymer non-serialized handgun with a 30-round magazine.

The two teens were arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking, in addition to several weapons-related violations.