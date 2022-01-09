2 arrested, 2 guns found after police respond to possible gang gathering in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (BCN) – Police arrested two men in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood Saturday night after calls reporting a large gathering of possible gang members.

About 5:35 p.m., the group was blocking traffic on Kenton Court and one person was seen swinging a bat, callers told Santa Rosa police.

Police used a drone to check the area first and then sent a special enforcement team and patrol officers to the scene.

As a police vehicle drove toward the end of Kenton Court, the group began to walk or run away, according to a news release from Santa Rosa police.

A 25-year-old Santa Rosa man was detained and eventually arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant and on suspicion of possession of a firearm not registered to him. Police said they found a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun at his feet when they detained him.

Another suspect, a 21-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was arrested and booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of two counts of violation of probation.

A second handgun, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine, was located under a nearby car, along the path where several people had run away.