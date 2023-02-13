PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for their suspected involvement in the burglary of a Pacifica cannabis shop after evading police for more than 90 minutes on a foot chase through several backyards, officials with the Pacifica Police Department said.

Sunday morning at around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to reports of an audible burglary alarm at a cannabis shop on the 1700 block of Palmetto Avenue. Officers on scene determined there was a burglary in progress.

Two suspects fled the scene on foot. Police said they saw the suspects jump over fences through several backyards.

Officers from the Pacifica Police Department, South San Francsico Police Department with a K-9, San Bruno Police Department and Daly City Police Department set up a perimeter to conduct a search, which took more than 90 minutes, according to officials. Eventually, police found the two suspects hiding in the backyard of a home on Santa Maria Avenue.

The stolen property was recovered and the suspects Ivin Sims, 20, of Oakland, and one juvenile male from Stockton, were arrested. Sims was booked into the San Mateo County Jail and the juvenile was booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.