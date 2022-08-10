Officers responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft Wednesday morning near Lake Merced Blvd. and Southgate Blvd. (Daly City Police Department)

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two catalytic converters were stolen Wednesday morning, the Daly City Police Department announced on Twitter. Officers responded to a report of two subjects cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle near Lake Merced Blvd. and Southgate Blvd.

KRON On is streaming news live now

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects drove off before police could detain them, but officers were able to get a license plate, police said. After a brief car chase, Daly City officers found the suspect car traveling northbound on I-280 towards San Francisco where both suspects were arrested.

The suspects were identified as 28-year-old Vacaville resident Manel Patenio and 26-year-old Fairfield resident Michelle Robinson. Both were booked into jail for numerous felony charges.

No mugshots of Patenio and Robinson were released by authorities. According to California law, releasing mugshots of individuals on suspicion of committing nonviolent crimes is prohibited.

Since the beginning of August, there have been multiple instances of catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo County (where Daly City is located in). KRON4 reported incidents in Pacifica and San Mateo.

Early this week, the Fremont Police Department recovered 300 suspected stolen catalytic converter thefts after a year-long investigation. The stolen catalytic converts were found at a recycling business.