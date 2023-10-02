(KRON) — Two men were arrested in Vallejo last month after police said they found two loaded firearms in a car with a 4-year-old in the backseat. One of the guns was inside a “Super Mario” kids backpack, according to Vallejo Police Department.

The arrests came after Vallejo police were called to the 900 block of Cronin Drive on Sept. 24 following a report of a man brandishing a firearm. Police found two men and one woman in the area, standing beside a Toyota Carolla. VPD’s Drone Team was able to observe one of the men toss an object inside the car’s front passenger area as authorities arrived, police said.

Officers at the scene located a loaded firearm without a serial number after all three suspects were detained, according to Vallejo PD. A 4-year-old child was found to be sitting in the backseat.

With the child out of the car, Vallejo police allowed K-9 Otis to search for further evidence of firearms and ammunition. The K-9 indicated the presence of another firearm, police said. Officers then found a stolen loaded firearm inside a child-sized “Super Mario” backpack, according to Vallejo PD. The backpack also contained mail belonging to one of the men.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed to officers that the man who threw an object into the car was the same man who allegedly brandished a firearm, police said. That man was arrested on multiple charges. The second man at the scene was arrested on various charges, including possessing a stolen firearm and a controlled substance. Vallejo PD said both men are convicted felons.

The woman at the scene was released with the 4-year-old child, and Child Protective Services was contacted regarding the incident, police said.