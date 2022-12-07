SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911.

The store recognized the person as someone who has previously stolen from Target located at 298 W McKinley Ave., authorities said. Lawrence Thomas, 42, and Jamal Wilson, 45, were arrested and booked on numerous charges.

They were arrested on charges of theft, conspiracy, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and warrants. Authorities did not release where Thomas and Wilson are from.

The photos of the suspects were not released due to California law AB 1475.