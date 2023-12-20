(KRON) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a theft on Tuesday that included stolen mail and approximately $1,000 worth of clothing, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced on Facebook. After conducting a vehicle stop and search of a 1998 Toyota sedan near Wolfe Road and Fremont Avenue, police found the following.

Approximately $100 in stolen tools from Lowe’s

Multiple cell phones and tables

High-end jewelry

“Large number” of stolen checks

Stolen mail

More than 100 miscellaneous keys

United States Postal Service (USPS) uniform

Drug paraphernalia

Burglary tools

The driver of the Toyota was on searchable probation for a stolen vehicle, Sunnyvale authorities said. The vehicle’s ignition was punched and was operating via a tool in the ignition. The passenger of the Toyota had a felony warrant for grand theft.

Photos posted by Sunnyvale DPS show the stolen items recovered by the law enforcement agency (below).

The traffic stop on the Toyota was made at around 3:50 p.m.