PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday, the FBI and the San Francisco Police Department’s Gang Unit tracked down a 29-year-old man wanted for a parole violation to a room at a Pleasant Hill hotel.

According to police, the man had arrest warrants for multiple firearms violations and ramming a police vehicle during a pursuit.

Police said he was considered armed and dangerous.

While law enforcement monitored the room where the man was located, the Central County SWAT team composed of members of the Pleasant Hill, San Ramon, Walnut Creek, Martinez, and BART Police Departments responded and began setting up outside the hotel.

“Using the SWAT team helps reduce the risk to the public and officers by making a variety of resources available for volatile and rapidly changing situations,” a Facebook post by the Pleasant Hill Police Department said.

Soon after, the man and a female acquaintance were arrested by the SWAT team outside the hotel.

After being interviewed by the Pleasant Hill Police Department — both were turned over to the FBI.

At this time police said they are not releasing any further information.