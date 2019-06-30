2 arrested during SF Pride Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police say two people were arrested during the Pride Parade on Sunday.

According to officials, a group of protesters had blocked the parade near Market and 6th Streets just after 11 a.m.

At this time, San Francisco police officers tried to contact the protesters, who then broke down barricades and threw water bottles at officers.

Information on the arrests of the two protesters is pending, according to police.

Pride event organizers were able to make contact with the protesters, who agreed to leave the street so the parade could continue, according to police.