(BCN) — Two suspects have been arrested for the death of a San Jose resident found in Discovery Meadow Park in San Jose in 2021, police said Monday.

William Jones, 37, and David Barraza, 30, both of San Jose were arrested late last month on suspicion of killing 41-year-old Wayne Ham of San Jose.

Foot patrol officers discovered Ham unconscious and not breathing in the park on Sept. 13, 2021, according to police.

Medical personnel pronounced Ham dead in the park, police said. An autopsy indicated that Ham was slain, according to police.

Officers arrested Jones and Barraza May 25 in San Jose and both have been taken to the Santa Clara County Jail.

