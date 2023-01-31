CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, Campbell police officers arrested two people suspected of mail theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft.

Officers responded to reports of a mail theft in progress at an apartment complex in Campbell. The suspects had left the scene before the police officers got there, but the officers were able to find the suspects’ car nearby, according to officials.

Officers said they found Emiliano Ontiveros, 36, and Carolyn Ontiveros, 37, both of Watsonville, Calif., in the suspect car. Officers said they also saw USPS mail keys and mail in plain view.

After a search of the car, officers said they found a gun with no serial number, a high-capacity magazine, a police-style baton, burglary tools, mail keys and a large amount of mail addressed to various residences in Campbell, most of which contained personally identifiable information commonly used in identity theft.

Officers also learned that Emiliano Ontiveros was a convicted felon.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit identity theft, mail theft, possession of a baton and gun-related charges.