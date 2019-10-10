2 arrested for allegedly burglarizing cars during power outage in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (KRON) – Authorities said two suspected burglars were arrested overnight in Morgan Hill despite a city-wide curfew enforced to deter such crimes.
According to the Morgan Hill Police Department, two suspects who were allegedly burglarizing cars in an area impacted by a power shutoff were arrested.
“Two arrested while trying to take advantage of our community during the power outage,” the police department tweeted early Thursday.
The city had implemented a curfew from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday to crack down on potential crimes.
