2 arrested for allegedly burglarizing cars during power outage in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (KRON) – Authorities said two suspected burglars were arrested overnight in Morgan Hill despite a city-wide curfew enforced to deter such crimes.

According to the Morgan Hill Police Department, two suspects who were allegedly burglarizing cars in an area impacted by a power shutoff were arrested.

“Two arrested while trying to take advantage of our community during the power outage,” the police department tweeted early Thursday.

Two arrested while trying to take advantage of our community during the power outage. https://t.co/4mVbk0gX8A — Morgan Hill PD (@MorganHillPD) October 10, 2019

The city had implemented a curfew from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday to crack down on potential crimes.

Latest News Headlines: