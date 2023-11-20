(KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department announced the arrest of two suspects allegedly responsible for an armed carjacking that happened in September.

On Sept. 15 around noon, the victim of the carjacking parked his work van near the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Edison Street, according to police. Two people armed with guns then got out of a white Infiniti parked in front of the van and demanded the victim get out of the van and onto the ground. One of the suspects, identified as Jose Ramirez Marquez, 18, of Oakland, got into the van and drove away. The other one, identified as Julian Villalobos, 18, of Antioch, got back into the Infiniti and drove away.

After police responded to the scene, Brisbane police said they located the stolen van driving on Highway 101. Police said they attempted to stop the van, but Ramirez Marquez led them on a chase into San Francisco. Once in San Francisco, police said Ramirez Marquez got out of the van and continued fleeing on foot.

Police arrested Ramirez Marquez. He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and an unregistered pistol. He was charged with carjacking, second degree robbery, felony criminal threats, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and various weapons charges.

On Nov. 16, police arrested Villalobos. He was charged with carjacking and second degree robbery.