2 arrested for attempted murder of a police officer in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, two people face charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

Sunnyvale police say they were investigating a suspicious car at a Motel 6 just after midnight on Sunday when they came across Paul Garcia and Kyllie Lawson.

Police say the duo gave them fake names and fled when officers attempted to search for weapons.

Garcia started running from officers when an officer fired a taser.

Officers say say the saw Garcia reaching into his pants for something, that turned out to be a gun.

During a struggle to arrest him, Garcia fired two rounds, and one of them hit him in the foot.

Police arrested Lawson after they say she tried to leave in an Uber. She was arrested for a probation violation and for several outstanding felony warrants, officials say.

Garcia was arrested for the attempted murder of a police officer and an outstanding felony warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Two officers suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be O.K.