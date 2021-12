NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested for trying to steal a fire hydrant from a Walmart parking lot in Napa, according to the police department.

On Tuesday, police were alerted of two people removing a fire hydrant and putting it into their car.

The person who contacted the police followed the two thieves and authorities were able to stop them.

Officers arrested the two people and recovered the fire hydrant.

No other details were released.