AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was seen traveling westbound on American Canyon Road near Newell Drive.

An ACPD officer stopped the Chevrolet on Silver Oak Trail and arrested the 61-year-old male driver. Hezekiah Griffin from Napa was arrested for felony vehicle theft.

Less than two hours after the first incident, another ACPD officer located a 2022 white Dodge Challenger, stolen out of Placerville. The vehicle was located traveling eastbound on American Canyon Road and Broadway Street.

The ACPD officer attempted to stop the Challenger but the driver failed to yield. After a short pursuit, 48-year-old James Hudgens from Sacramento, was arrested for vehicle theft and evading officers.

Hudgens is in custody with a $50,000 bail at the time of publication. Griffin was released after a brief booking.