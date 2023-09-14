(BCN) — Two suspects are in custody in connection with a shooting that killed a boy and injured a man in July near San Jose State University, police said Thursday.

Rodolfo Stagi, 19, and a juvenile suspect allegedly shot the two victims shortly before 9 p.m. on July 8 in the area of East William and South 10th streets, according to San Jose police.

Both were hospitalized, but the boy died from his injuries.

An investigation led detectives to identify the suspects and warrants were issued for their arrest. On Aug. 25, a police covert response unit located the pair in Morgan Hill, where they were taken into custody.

Stagi, a San Jose resident, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and the younger suspect into juvenile hall, both on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck #3829 or Detective Estantino #4339 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-5283.

