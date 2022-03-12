AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (BCN) — American Canyon police have arrested two individuals wanted for a “plethora” of misdemeanors and felonies, as well as warrants out of Contra Costa and Solano counties, the department announced Friday.

Arrested early Friday morning were two Vallejo residents, a 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who are suspected of previously leading American Canyon police on a dangerous chase a week earlier that had been called off due to the unsafe driving of the suspect and having no timely air support, police said.

Officers said that they saw the suspects’ vehicle again late Thursday night on the southern portion of state Highway 29 near the Vallejo city limits.

Police again attempted to make a traffic stop, and the suspects again fled, this time driving the wrong way on state Highway 37, police said.

At this point, the California Highway Patrol took over and directed both Vallejo and American Canyon police to the car, which was located in the 100 block of Mayo Avenue in Vallejo.

When officers approached, the pair fled from the scene on foot. They were later located at a residence in the 2000 block of Georgia Street.

The man was booked into Napa County Jail on suspicion of possessing burglary tools and methamphetamine, as well as fleeing law enforcement and fleeing law enforcement by going the wrong way on a roadway.

The woman was booked for resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both remain in custody as of Friday.

