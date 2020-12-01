2 arrested for Oakland armed robberies

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have been arrested in Oakland for three separate armed robberies that happened on Monday, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Three robberies happened in less than an hour on Nov. 30:

9:15 a.m. — 300 block of Palm Avenue

9:25 a.m. — 500 block of Vernon Street

9:55 a.m. — 3400 block of Lake Shore Avenue

By 11:40 a.m. the two suspects had been arrested for robberies that happened in the 400 block of Orange Street. Officers recovered a firearm.

No other details have been released at this time.

As an investigation continues, you are asked to contact police at (510) 238-3326 if you have any information.

The police department is asking residents and businesses to consider putting in security cameras to help prevent crime.