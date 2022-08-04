SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in San Francisco on July 25. Jerrell Willis, 34, of San Francisco and Alexon Inocencio, 34, of Contra Costa County were taken into custody.

The shooting happened last month near San Francisco’s McLaren Park, in the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive. Officers were called to the scene at approximately 12:09 p.m. The victim died at the scene.

The shooting happened near McLaren Park’s tennis courts. McLaren Park is the city’s third-largest after Golden Gate Park and the Presidio.

Investigators served warrants on the 700 block of Dartmouth Street in San Francisco and on the 100 block of Manzanita Place in Hercules at approximately 5:00 a.m. to arrest Willis and Inocencio. Both suspects were charged with murder, accessory after the fact, and conspiracy.

SFPD said the investigation into the homicide remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.