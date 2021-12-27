2 arrested for stealing over $16K worth of high-end merchandise in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Two female suspects were arrested on Dec. 16 for stealing over $16,000 worth of merchandise at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, police said in a press release.

Police released a photo of the stolen merchandise that included Burberry sunglasses and other expensive designer items.

The two suspects, one 16-year-old girl and one 21-year-old woman, put the stolen items in their bag and left the store without paying.

The two ran away in a vehicle with the 21-year-old driving, but officers were able to pursuit and catch their car without incident, authorities said.

Both were arrested on crimes related to burglary, organized retail theft, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The adult suspect was taken to San Mateo County Jail while the 16-year-old was released to a guardian pending a future court date at the San Mateo County Juvenile Court.