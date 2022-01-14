2 arrested for stealing over $1K worth of Sephora items in Concord

Police found the stolen items from Sephora in a stroller. (Concord Police Department)

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after officers responded to a call for stolen items at a Sephora in Concord Thursday, police announced on Facebook.

Authorities say over $1,000 worth of items were stolen from the Sephora at the Veranda Shopping Center.

Sephora employees reported the items were put in the two women’s baby strollers and left the store without paying.

Employees recovered some of the merchandise, and Concord police recovered the rest in one of the strollers.

The two women arrested for grand theft have not been identified, according to police.